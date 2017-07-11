Margaret L. Blair

She was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and retired as a teacher and librarian at Trotwood-Madison Township Schools in Ohio. She was a member of the Lovelady Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution. She was a member of Norton Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob G. “Jack” Blair, Jr.; a daughter, Karen Louise Blair; her parents, John Earl Anderson and Ferol Shelburne Anderson and a sister, Mary Lynne Croom.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Hagy of Norton, Va.; a niece, Margaret Lynne Cress and her husband Joe of Abingdon, Va.; a nephew, Martin Hagy and his wife Mary of Norton, Va.; great nieces, Amy Hagy, Karen Hollick and Candice Calloway.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, July 14, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jim Wells officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Norton Christian Church, P.O. Box 216, Norton, VA 24273.