Lynn was born March 15, 1968 in Dearborn, MI, the daughter of Elmer “Buddy” Hill and Judy A. Hill. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Carlson on

June 5, 1993. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2016.

Lynn’s joy in life included her children, her family, her animals, and the many close friends she held close to her heart. She entered a career in healthcare and throughout her career worked as a CNA, LPN, RN, and lastly a family nurse practitioner. Blessed were those who received her loving touch over the years. Lynn was passionate about her likes and dislikes, and always presented that in her own unique way. After we mourn, those who knew her best will be able to smile and laugh as we recall these memories. She was fiercely protective of those she loved.

She accepted the Lord as her savior and had baptism by First Pentecostal Church, Rye Cove, VA. She always relied on her faith to see her through life, she was thankful for her many blessings, and had peace to know her Lord would see her through all her storms.

She is survived by her children, James and Emilee Carlson, of the home; parents, Buddy and Judy Hill, Duffield, VA; and brother, Matthew Hill, Duffield, VA.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Paul Davis officiating.

A private family burial will be conducted Friday, July 14, 2017 at Franklin Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. James Carlson, Matthew Hill, David Hill, Mason Sexton, Cody Gray, and Milo Hill will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Carlson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dianna Lynn Carlson.