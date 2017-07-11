Leonard Jones

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Garry Hood and Rev. Charles Rhoton officiating. Way of the Cross will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Smith Family Cemetery on Kingdom Road, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of N. E. Tennessee located at 220 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660

An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

