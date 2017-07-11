Freddie Lee Cordle

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser officiating. David, Debbie, and Roger Easterling will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Cordle Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Steven Lucas, Kevin Flanary, Justin Duty, Travis Reed, Shawn Cordle, Jesse Bevins, and Richard Sluss, Tom Clayman, and Brad Joyner will serve as pallbearers. Norman Marshall, Greg Duty, Dewayne Porter, Don Clayman, and Alex Vicars will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside services.

An online guest register is available for the Cordle family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Freddie Cordle.