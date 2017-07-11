Echol “Eck” Davis

He was born in Lee County, VA and had lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and Surface Foreman for Fraley’s, Inc. He was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Jenny (Burke) Davis; and two brothers, T. J. Davis and Roy Davis.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Margaret Louise Davis; son, James Robert Davis and wife, Melinda of Duffield, VA; brothers, Robert Davis and Hagan (Gail) Davis, both of Big Stone Gap, David (Ruth) Davis of Crestwood, KY and Jack (Karen) Davis of Duffield, VA; one sister, Dora (Grady) Woods of Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Hagan Davis officiating.

Entombment service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

