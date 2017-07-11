She was preceded in death by her parents, Warner and Virgie (Helbert) McDavid; daughters, Ann Thacker and two infant daughters; a son, Clay Anderson; and brothers Robert McDavid and Clinnie McDavid.

Survivors include her daughter Clara Lou Robinson and husband Burns-Pound, VA; sons, James Jenkins and wife Linda-Manassas, VA and Jackie Anderson- Kingsport, TN; a sister, Naomi Mclaney and husband Jim-Piney Flats, TN; a brother, Herbert McDavid and wife Betty-Gate City, VA; 13 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends and loved ones to mourn her passing.

Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday July 12, 2017at the Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum where family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Red Cross.

Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA is serving the family of Dorothy Faye McDavid Kindle. View our recent obituaries at: www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com