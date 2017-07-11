Chastity Rae Jones

Chastity was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 26, 1976 and was the daughter of Kenneth and Jacqueline (Frazier) Dishner.

She is survived by her husband, Chad Jones, Duffield, VA; daughter, Brooke McCarty and husband, M.J., Gate City, VA; son, Chris Jones and wife, Chelsie, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Raelynn McCarty, Oliver Jones, and Aubry Jones; brother, Ronald Dishner and wife, Crystal, Duffield, VA; nephew, Jacob Dishner; and niece, Anna Dishner, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.

