Carl was born in Fall Branch, Tennessee and had resided in Kingsport for most of his life. He was an employee at General Shale, retiring after 30 years of service. Carl then became owner/operator of Light Hauling until illness. He was of the Baptist Faith. Carl was a very caring, loving, and giving man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Shelton Light; wife, Faye Maness Light; two sons, Carl Thomas (Tommy) Light, Jr. and Terry Lynn Light; sister, Margaret Ramey; and brothers, Everett Shelton, Jack and Leland Baines.

Carl is survived by his sisters, Betty Melear and Velma Light, both of Kingsport; brother, M.H. Baines and wife Norma, of Kingsport; and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, or any time at the home of his sister, Betty Melear in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Chuck Grimm officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Bobby Light, Terry Light, Mike Light, Scott Kennedy, Roy Ramey and Ronald Ramey.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Carl T. Light.