Mary Eleanora Blankenship

Mary was born in Dungannon, Virginia (Miller Yard) to the late James and May Wolfe. She lived in Cleveland, Ohio for a number of years before returning to Virginia where she lived out her remaining years in Abingdon, Va. Mary was of the Baptist faith and a founding member of Dungannon Development Commissions in 1979. She was also a founding member of Jacob Wolfe family Association of Scott County, Va. in 1975.

Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Claude ‘Nick” Burt Blankenship; daughters, Gaynell Penley, Nancy Robison; and one son, Edward Blankenship “Red”; two grandchildren, Chad Robinson, Stephen Blankenship and Bobbie Penley; brothers, Leonard, Isaac, Kyle, Charlie, York, Hugh, Walter, Dock, Bob, and Earl Wolfe; sisters, Mobie Farmer, Gracie Berk, Margie Blevins, and Daisey Hackley

Survivors include one son, Claude B. Blankenship; and daughters, Mary Sigener and Margie Blankenship; grandchildren, Jonell Penley Campbell, Paula Penley Haynes, Gary Penley, Michael Visage, Penny Visage, Darryl Blankenship, Carol B. Carter, David Sigener, Lauren Sigener, Ryan Blankenship, Adam Blankenship, and Kim Blankenship; seventeen great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from Noon until 1 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Frost Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Claude Blankenship officiating. A committal service will be held at 4 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the Wolfe family cemetery located in Dungannon, Va. ( off Miller Yard Lane).

