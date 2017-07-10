Leonard Jones

Leonard was born in Clinchport, VA on March 7, 1925 to the late Ross and Mary Ila Bell (Carter) Jones.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Amalie Sloan; brothers, Robert L. Jones, Charles E. Jones, and infant brother preceded him in death.

He attended Purchase Ridge Church. He served in the United States Army during WWII and retired from General Shale in 1989 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed deer hunting and gardening. He lived in the Purchase Ridge Community of Duffield for most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Maude Ethel (Smith) Jones; two sons, Larry E. Jones and wife, Diana, Gate City, VA and Randall Jones and wife, Ann, Kingsport, TN; two grandchildren, Brandy Nothnagel and husband, David, Kingsport, TN, and David Jones and wife, Liz, Kingsport, TN; 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia Nothnagel, Ava Nothnagel, and Annelise Jones; sister, Cheryl Rhoton and husband, Cecil H., Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Garry Hood and Rev. Charles Rhoton officiating. Way of the Cross will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Smith Family Cemetery on Kingdom Road, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of N. E. Tennessee located at 220 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Brookdale Assisted Living at Colonial Heights for their excellent care. Special thanks to the primary caregivers, Jenny, Cathy, Michael, and Kyla who were like family members for the past year.

