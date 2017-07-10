The family will receive friends on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Service honoring his life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Jerry’s honor be made to Wellmont Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620.

The care of Jerry Kent Murrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.