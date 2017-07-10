He was born in Oak Ridge, TN and had resided in Hawkins County for over 50 years. Jayson was well known for being a great mechanic. He was also a truck driver for over 20 years and was currently working at General Shale in Johnson City. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jayson truly loved his family. He was a member of Loving Faith Fellowship Church and was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Wanda Christian; a great niece, Emma Marshall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse Willard and Irene Burton.

Jayson Christian is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Debi Christian; sisters, Alice Marshall and Bettie Copenhaver; several nieces and nephews along with a host of many dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (July 11, 2012) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday (July 12, 2017) at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jerry Webb and Elder Russell Davidson, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Russell Davidson, Randall Collier, Tommy Jones, Ivan Armstrong, Randy Hurd, and Steve Ketron serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Richardson, Roger Marshall, and Danny Marshall.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Christian family.