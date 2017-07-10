Jackie “Jack” Smith

He was the son of the late Roy & Bonnie Smith and was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Carico and a grandson, Wesley Smith.

Jack was a retired coal miner having worked thirty years for Clinchfield Coal Company. He was a member of the UMWA and attended the St. Paul First Baptist Church. He was an avid Virginia Tech and Dale Earnhardt fan.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Betty; his sons, Jeffrey (Kathy) Smith of Cross Lanes, West Virginia and Todd Smith of Bristol, Virginia; one sister, Janice (Jack) Nixon of Richmond, Virginia; one grandson, Zachary Ryan Smith; one granddaughter, Ashley Marie Smith. He also survived by his extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 11, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Rev. Mike Moore officiating.

Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia with the Local UMWA Members conducting Miner Rites. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. Pallbearers will be Roger Lipps, Gary Barnett, Gary Kiser, Roger Holbrook, Eddie Castle, Joe Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ed Dickenson, Danny Laney, Fred Martin, John Yates, Gerald Meade, Mark Kiser, Chris Stevens, and David Young.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.