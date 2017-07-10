Freddie Lee Cordle

Freddie was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 14, 1972 to Frankie Irene (Flanary) and the late Fred Ellis Cordle.

Freddie is preceded in death by his father, Fred Ellis Cordle.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Clayman) Cordle of the home; mother, Frankie Irene Cordle, Nickelsville, VA; brothers, Timothy Fred Cordle and wife, Deanna, Nickelsville, VA, Randall Ellis Cordle and wife, Debra, Nickelsville, VA, Michael Wayne Cordle and wife, Sherry, Russell Co., VA; sisters, Karen Darlene Gullet and husband, Jason, Nickelsville, VA, and Brenda Charlene Marshall and husband, Norman, Bristol, TN; special nephew, Christopher Duane Cordle; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser officiating. David, Debbie, and Roger Easterling will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Cordle Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Steven Lucas, Kevin Flanary, Justin Duty, Travis Reed, Shawn Cordle, Jesse Bevins, and Richard Sluss, Tom Clayman, and Brad Joyner will serve as pallbearers. Norman Marshall, Greg Duty, Dewayne Porter, Don Clayman, and Alex Vicars will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside services.

An online guest register is available for the Cordle family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Freddie Cordle.