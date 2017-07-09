The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, July 10, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jack Dykes and Pastor David Salley officiating.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday beside her beloved husband, Harold. Serving as pallbearers, Matthew Puckett, David Stratton, Nelson Quillen, Vernon Patrick, Eddie Ragsdale and Allen Jones.

Memorials may be made to Gravely Baptist Church World Changers mission team, Bancroft Bible Camp or the charity of your choice.

The care of Ruby Dykes McGhee and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.