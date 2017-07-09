Ricky Dewayne Owens

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Gunnings Baptist Church. A Celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those who wish to follow in procession, please meet at Gunnings Baptist by 10:30.

Pallbearers include brothers Ray, Jerry, and Spencer Moody, Chico Fandl, Tony Vaughn, and Larry Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers are his adored coworkers at Eastman Chemical.

