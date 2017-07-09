He was born in Kingsport, TN, September 29, 1966. Randy never met a stranger! He would talk to anyone about anything. He liked to read, draw, was a very good cook. He liked most all sports and certainly had an opinion about all of the teams.

Randy loved the Lord, He and his dad read and studied prophesy in the Bible for years. Randy served in the Air Force for 10 years and was so proud of his service, as was his family. He made lots of friends with whom he still kept in touch. Randy cared about and fed every animal that came out of these mountains! His special cat “Scooter” is grieving now.

These are some of the special friends of Randy I want to mention. He was proud to be in your life. John Keene, Mike Edwards, Rodney Taylor, Jason Galyon, Chris Carter, Ronnie Burke, Scott Burke, Jeff Trayer (Kansas), Richard Smith (Shreveport La), Stuart Williams, Mike Tate, Tommy Craft, Phil Head, Mike Sivert, Bobby Quillen, and many others too numerous to mention

Mr. Snodgrass was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Easter Adams; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lillian Snodgrass.

He is survived by his, parents Kenneth and Danise Snodgrass; a sister Judy Lynn Smith; a niece Amber Forester (Tyler); a nephew Tyley Fields; 3 great nieces, Natalie Vicars, Allie Fields, and Zoe Fields; great nephews Wyatt Fields and Cash Fields.

A gathering of Randy’s family and friends will be held Monday, June 10, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at the First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA. A celebrating service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Dean Smith and Pastor Lester Morelock officiating. Music will be provided by First Baptist Church Choir.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church building fund.

Online condolences may be made to the Randall Snodgrass family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Randall Snodgrass.