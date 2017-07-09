Jerry was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church where he taught the Men’s Night Bible Class for 15 plus years. He was a 1959 graduate of Lynn View High School where he was elected to the Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry started for four years on the baseball team at Carson-Newman College and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He also loved to study the Bible in preparation for his Bible class. Jerry worked for Kingsport Federal Savings & Loan for three years followed by 31 years of service before his retirement from Eastman Chemical Company.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, J. B. and Lillian Murrell; brother, Joel Murrell; step-grandson, Jeremiah Culbreth.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Reba Murrell; two daughters, Marla Freeman and husband Matt, Meredith Powell and husband Kevin; step-daughter, Donna Fox-Dixon and husband Jim; step-son, Gary Fox; granddaughters, Sydney and Karson; aunts, Marie Nelms and Madeline Murrell, and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Service honoring his life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown during Jerry’s illness: the many cards and visits, the food brought to the home, etc. Your kindness was overwhelming. They especially want to thank the neighbors for their help and care, Wellmont Hospice House, Dr. Archer, and so many friends that cannot be named.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Jerry’s honor be made to Wellmont Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620.

The care of Jerry Kent Murrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.