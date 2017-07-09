Carolyn Ann Imler

A joint visitation will take place with her sister (Delores Lane) on Monday (July 10, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will take place on Monday (July 10, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Shannon Sims, officiating.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday (July 11, 2017) at 12 noon at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN, with Don Taylor, Eddie Taylor, Butch Brown, James Taylor, Larry Price, and Rick Norris serving as pallbearers. Rodney Taylor and Allen Taylor will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Imler family.