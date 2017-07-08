He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Morelock in 2015; grandparents, Rev. James Arnold and wife, Juanita, and Thurman and Tootsie Morelock.

Travis is survived by his mother, Judy Arnold Morelock of Kingsport; sister, retired Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tammy Stiles and husband, Chief Master Sgt. Thom Stiles, and children Caleb and Emily of Prattville, Alabama; sons, Michael and Dylan Morelock of Knoxville; and the mother of his children, Misty Morelock.

It was Travis wish to be cremated and no services.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Travis C. Morelock.