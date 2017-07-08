Sally Lou Mullins Hilton

Sally was born and raised in Church Hill, TN and moved to Michigan in the early 1950’s after her marriage to Willard Jack Hilton on August 8, 1952. Sally was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Fletcher) Mullins.

Surviving are her Son, Terry and wife Tammy Hilton; Daughter, Lisa Hilton; grandchildren, Bridget Hilton, Cassandra Hilton, Aislynn Bostwick and Hannah Bostwick; Sister, Mary Spears Bloomer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Jack, on April 30, 2014, Brothers Shearl and John Mullins, Sisters, Grace Moffitt and Ruth Huddle.

Sally was laid to rest on July 6, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc following a funeral service at Flint Baptist Temple where Sally had been a member for over 60 years. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church in Church Hill at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sally can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church.