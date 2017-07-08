She was born in Washington County, TN and lived most of her life in Kingsport. She was a faithful member of Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church and attended there as long as her health permitted. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold; her mother and father, Clyde and Sarah Pleasant Dykes; six brothers, Elmer, Jake, Dale, Syrl and Bob Dykes; and her daughter- in- law, Linda McGhee.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gail Puckett and her husband Ron; her son Jimmie McGhee; three sisters, Betty McGhee, Linda Taylor, and Brenda Rogers; three brothers, Pastor Jack Dykes, Donnie Dykes and Darrell Dykes; a special niece, Carol Cross; four grandchildren, Wendi Stratton and husband David, Matthew Puckett and wife Tobie, DeWayne McGhee, Jaime McClellan and husband Travis; eight great grandchildren, Hannah, Taylor, Sara Grace Puckett, Sydney Stratton, Tyler and Conner McClellan, Kristin Lumpkin, Logan McGhee and Angel McGhee; special friends and neighbors, Jennifer Baker, Marsha Dibble and Fred Churchwell.

Jimmie and Gail would like to thank the staff at Wexford House for their gentle and loving care of our mother. The staff on the 100 wing were kind and loving to her and wept with us at her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, July 10, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jack Dykes and Pastor David Salley officiating.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday beside her beloved husband, Harold. Serving as pallbearers, Matthew Puckett, David Stratton, Nelson Quillen, Vernon Patrick, Eddie Ragsdale and Allen Jones.

Memorials may be made to Gravely Baptist Church World Changers mission team, Bancroft Bible Camp or the charity of your choice.

The care of Ruby Dykes McGhee and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.