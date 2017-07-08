Ricky Dewayne Owens

He was born November 26, 1961 and survived by his devoted wife of 28 years who never left his side, Patricia and his beloved children of whom he was extremely proud, Chelsey and Tanner. His parents Danny and Barbara, sister Tina (Brian), nephew and niece Brandon and Brittany Seaver. Special Uncle Tim (Denise) whom he loved like a brother and his buddy Brooke Elizabeth Pullon. Sister-in-law Anna Johnson and brother-in-law Ron Johnson and family. Also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rick was a graduate of Sullivan Central class of 1980 where he tremendously shined on the basketball court. He was All-Big 7 Conference selection three times and made the All-Northeast Tennessee team twice; he was a starter the first time he walked through the gym doors. He averaged 12.1 points as a sophomore, 17.8 as a junior, and 22.4 as a senior; he was the team’s top player and Scholastic Award Winner all three years. He had 1, 759 career points-the second highest without the luxury of the 3 point goal. He was recruited by several colleges but wanted to take advantage of his 4.0 GPA.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee in 1985 with a degree in chemical engineering, he began a very successful career at Eastman Chemical Company where he worked for nearly 33 years as a valued employee and closely approached retirement as an Account Executive in Specialty Plastics.

Among other titles, Rick was a devoted servant for Christ at Gunnings Baptist Church where he labored as a deacon, Awana game director, and Sunday school superintendent. He held the offices of both President and Vice President of the Indian Springs Ruritan Club and touched the lives of many athletes through his exceptional coaching.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Gunnings Baptist Church. A Celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those who wish to follow in procession, please meet at Gunnings Baptist by 10:30.

Pallbearers include brothers Ray, Jerry, and Spencer Moody, Chico Fandl, Tony Vaughn, and Larry Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers are his adored coworkers at Eastman Chemical.

A special thanks would like to be extended to the MICU team at Vanderbilt University and to Dr. Janet Pickstock and the entire staff of Bristol Select Specialty Hospital.

