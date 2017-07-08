Lois Kindle

She attended Stonega Calvary Baptist Church. Lois enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, quilting, and crocheting. She loved caring for others and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Kindle, Sr.; son, Paul Kindle, Jr.; parents, Elmer and Virginia Barker; brother, Asher Lee Barker; sister, Charlotte Faye Allen.

Lois is survived by her son, Jason Kindle and her daughter, Kimberly Sims; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Kindle; and her grandsons: Jonathan Vaughn, Josh Kindle, and Jacob Kindle.

The Kindle family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia, VA. A memorial service will follow at 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com.