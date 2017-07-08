Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edward Brickey and Evelyn Arlene Brickey; a son, Travis Chance Daniel Lane; her sister, Carolyn Ann Imler and Cathy Marie Johnson.

Jane Lane is survived by her sons, Jason Brickey and Michael Scott Lane; several grandchildren; sister, Shirley Brooks along with several nieces and nephews.

A joint visitation will take place with her sister (Carolyn Imler) on Monday (July 10, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

