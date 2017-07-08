Carolyn Ann Imler

She was born in Kingsport where she lived the majority of her life. Carolyn was a graduate of Lynn View High School in 1968. She worked for several years at the Sugar and Spice Bakery in Lynn Garden before retiring from White’s/IGA Food Stores as a Scan Analyst/DSD Receiver. Ms. Imler enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyn Brickey; sisters, Cathy Johnson and Delores (Jane) Lane; her nephews, Travis Chance Daniel Lane and Chad Wesley Brooks.

Carolyn Imler is survived by her daughter, Gina Imler-Harris and husband, James; a son, Brian Imler; grandchildren, Brittany Godsey and husband, Jacob, Katherine Breann Hofker, Mason Conner Marlow, Autumn Faith Harris; a great grandson, Ayden Godsey and soon to be born, Jersey Godsey; her sister, Shirley Brooks; special nephew, Jason Brickey; father of his children, Fred Harvey Imler along with several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A joint visitation will take place with her sister (Delores Lane) on Monday (July 10, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will take place on Monday (July 10, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Shannon Sims, officiating.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday (July 11, 2017) at 12 noon at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN, with Don Taylor, Eddie Taylor, Butch Brown, James Taylor, Larry Price, and Rick Norris serving as pallbearers. Rodney Taylor and Allen Taylor will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918.

