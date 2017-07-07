Winfred Creed Dougherty

He was a veteran of the U.S Army National Guard where he served his country for 21 years in which time he was deployed during Operation Desert Storm. Winfred was an avid outdoorsman he especially enjoyed fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Carter Dougherty; parents, Nathan and Alma Dougherty; infant brother, Michael Dougherty.

Survivors include his daughter, Christy Duncan and husband Nathan; grandson, Cody Duncan; sister, Sherry Dougherty; brothers, Brian Dougherty and wife Leisa and Kevin Dougherty; special friend and caregiver, Lisa Gilliam; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bro. David Gillenwater officiating.

Military graveside services will follow at the Fraley Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will also receive friends anytime at his sister’s home.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Cater-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Dougherty family.