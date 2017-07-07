William R. “Bucky” Jones

July 4, 2017.

Bucky was born on June 11, 1937 to the late William Richmond Belt and Okla Francisco Jones in Pardee, Va.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pauline Greene Jones, and two daughters, Melanie Austin (Michael) and Carmen Haines (Steve), siblings Sandra Hetherington (Gene), Herman Jones, and Mary Lee Workman (Gary), and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bucky loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, gardening, woodworking, travel, mission work and serving others. He was a Boy Scout and Scoutmaster in the Sequoyah Council. He worshiped at NorthStar Baptist Church and was known for his kind Christ-like heart, contagious laugh, the twinkle in his eyes when he smiled and his deep love for Christ.

The family deeply appreciates all of the caregivers, friends, and relatives who assisted during his illness.

Bucky will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and follower of Christ.

The family will receive friends at Akard Funeral Home in Bristol, TN on Friday July 7, 2017 at 6 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Dr. William Houck officiating. Burial will be at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Powell Valley, VA on Saturday July 8 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the UVA-Wise Foundation, Attn: Valerie Lawson, 1 College Ave., Wise VA 24293 with Ralph B & Hazel Cornett Greene Scholarship Fund on the memo line.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Jones family.