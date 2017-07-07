Ronald G. Bonnett, DMD

Dr. Bonnett received his B.S. degree in Education from West Chester State College in 1964 and his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Louisville. He completed his residency in Oral Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville in 1973. From 1973 through 2008, he operated three oral surgery offices in Morristown, Greeneville and Newport, TN.

In addition to his loving wife, Pat, Ron is survived by his daughters Brandy Bonnett of Knoxville, Dr. Jessica Bonnett (Pete) Tuberty of Missoula, MT and grandson, Zane, Dr. Elli Bonnett Saraceno (Becky) of Asheville, NC and granddaughter, Francesca, and his son Christopher Easterly of Greeneville, TN and grandchildren Tristan and Katelynn.

Ron was preceded in death by his son, Brett (A.J.) Bonnett of St. Petersburg, FL. Also survived by sister Vicki (Bill) Steffen of Townsend, DE and three special nephews and their families, Bill (Lori) Steffen of Medford Lakes, NJ and their daughters, Alyssa and Ryen, Derek (Stephanie) Steffen of Downingtown, PA and their children, Zack, Katy, Lexy, Ben and Cole, David (Stefanie) Steffen of Aldie, VA and their children, Jackson, Mason and Julia. He was also blessed to have incredible caregivers including Marvin and Sonya Blanton, Jeannie Reed, A.J. Dean, Sheila Moore, A.J. Halvorsen, Vicki Crigger and Janet and Dennis Murphy. Paula Smith St. James Lutheran Church ministered to him regularly as a wonderful supportive pastor. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved to explore, hunt and fish. His properties always included running streams or lakes which he proudly stocked and maintained, and he took great pride in helping people enjoy them.

Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service in Greeneville is handling arrangements. There will be no formal visitation locally. His final fishing and resting place will be on the Madison River in Yellowstone, Montana. Ron’s wish was for his family and closest friends to remember him by traveling to Montana to say farewell.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to the organization of choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com