Rabern Alvin Necessary

Rabern was born in Scott County, VA on May 25, 1936 to the late Walter Minton and Polly (Stanley) Necessary.

In addition to his parents, his grandson, Nathan M. Necessary and brother, Herbert Stanley preceded him in death.

Rabern retired from Westmoreland Coal Company after 20 plus years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the creation that God painted for him. He was very dedicated to his family and many friends.

Rabern is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Necessary of the home; daughter, Susan J. Necessary Greene and husband, Alan, Draper, VA; sons, Timmy L. Necessary, Marion, VA, Jerome P. Necessary and fiancée, Janet Phillips, Weber City, VA and Craig M. Necessary and best friend, Paula Wagner, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Corey Necessary, Justin Necessary, Amber Morris and husband, David, Kylie Burkey and fiance, Dylan Smith and Keegan Sandidge; great-grandchildren, Grayson Necessary, Carson Morris, and Lincoln Morris; sisters, Iris Gillenwater and husband, Joseph, Kingsport, TN and Cleda Carter and husband, Everett; brother, Gilbert Necessary; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

A special thanks to the Scott County Sheriffs’ Dept and especially to Officer Anthony Hess for going above and beyond his duties.

A special thanks to the SICU Nursing Staff at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center and especially to Laura who took such a good care of Rabern and the whole family.

