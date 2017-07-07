Pauline Rogan

Calling hours will be held on Saturday (July 8, 2017) from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 8, 2017) in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roy Lane, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Billy Falin, Chuck Grimm, David Falin, Steven Falin, and David Falin serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Falin, Bill Starnes, Donnie Rogan, and Denver Barnette.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue. The family would like to thank her special friends and neighbors, Anne and Denver Barnette; also her special friend and caretaker, Faye Fansler.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the Rogan Family