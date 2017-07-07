Mary Emma Kendrick

Mary was born on March 29, 1924 to the late George & Ida Elizabeth (Cross) Massey in Sullivan County.

The family will greet guest and share memories on Saturday (July 8, 2017) from 1 to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Christian officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest beside of her husband, Dallas on Saturday (July 8, 2017) at 3 p.m. at Gunnings Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Kendrick, Robert Massey, Michael Smith, Mitchell Thompson, and David Steadman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Greystone Health Care Center for the love and compassionate care that was given to Mary during her time of need.

