She graduated from Sullivan West High School where she was an excellent basketball player. Karen retired from A&L Industrial/Brock in 2009. She was a happy-go-lucky person who loved everyone, including animals, especially dogs.

She was preceded in death by her fur baby, Creed; father, Roy “Buzz” McClain; brothers, Tommy Joe McClain and Teddy McClain and wife, Denise; niece, Jonnie Trent; nephew, Chuckey Reece; and uncle, Bean Ramey;

Karen is survived by her fur baby, “Boomer”; mother, Louis Marie Ketron McClain; sisters Kay Trent and husband, Ralph and Kathy McClain; brother, Terry McClain and wife, Carolyn; nieces and nephews, Tara, Brandon, Vanessa, Glenda, Shawn, T.J. and Dakota; 2 special cousins, Norma and Snookie; aunt, Kathleen; and several other extended family members.

A special thanks to Diane, Kush, Norma, Jody and Tony.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Terry McClain officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Karen Gale “Buzz” McClain.