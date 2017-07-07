logo

Karen Gale “Buzz” McClain

• Today at 3:22 PM

KINGSPORT - Karen Gale “Buzz” McClain, 59, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

She graduated from Sullivan West High School where she was an excellent basketball player. Karen retired from A&L Industrial/Brock in 2009. She was a happy-go-lucky person who loved everyone, including animals, especially dogs.

She was preceded in death by her fur baby, Creed; father, Roy “Buzz” McClain; brothers, Tommy Joe McClain and Teddy McClain and wife, Denise; niece, Jonnie Trent; nephew, Chuckey Reece; and uncle, Bean Ramey;

Karen is survived by her fur baby, “Boomer”; mother, Louis Marie Ketron McClain; sisters Kay Trent and husband, Ralph and Kathy McClain; brother, Terry McClain and wife, Carolyn; nieces and nephews, Tara, Brandon, Vanessa, Glenda, Shawn, T.J. and Dakota; 2 special cousins, Norma and Snookie; aunt, Kathleen; and several other extended family members.

A special thanks to Diane, Kush, Norma, Jody and Tony.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Terry McClain officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Karen Gale “Buzz” McClain.

 