Jimmie Lee Poole

Military Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Ridgeview Cemetery on Hill Lane in the Snowflake Community of Scott County, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265 of Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Guard.

Dan Dockery, Jeff Gibson, Gale Gibson, Rick Fanster, Doug Donihe, Steve Honaker, Joe Leonard, and Roger Lawson will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Bristol, TN #273 Southern Cruisers will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Source Code IIQ170788777.

