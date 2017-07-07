Dwight Quillin

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Scott Tipton and Rev. David Penrod officiating. Music will be provided by Willow Chapel Church and there will be special words by Tony Smith

Military graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and #265, Gate City, VA. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.

