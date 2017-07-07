Billie Jo Stafford

Billie Jo was born in Scott County, Virginia and lived most of her life in Kingsport. She was involved for many years in the PTA and Sports activities and was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church, Kingsport.

Billie Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Fannie Mae (Darnell) Salley, her siblings, Talmadge Salley, Marie Compton, and Myrl Faulk, daughter-in-law, Shiela (Grear) Stafford; and grandchildren, Suzanne McKay and Darren Stafford

Survivors include her son, Don Stafford of Kingsport; her daughter, Jo Ann (John) Checkovich of South Carolina; grandchildren, Derek (Robin) Stafford, Olivia Stafford and Jackie Shealy; her two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Morris; along with her special friends, the “Golden Girls”

A visitation will be held on Saturday, (July 8, 2017) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kingsley United Methodist Church. A celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. at Kingsley United Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. officiating. Music will be provided by John Powers.

Burial will be private at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Baymont and Asbury at Steadman Hill for their care of their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsley United Methodist Church, 2828 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Stafford family.