William Rhea Starnes

He was born in Gate City, VA and had resided in Kingsport most of his life. Rhea graduated from Shoemaker High School where he had played football. He was the owner/operator of Star Vending and other businesses. Rhea was a Veteran of WWII in the US Navy, having served on the Aircraft Carrier Essex. He was a member of the V.F.W. and exceptionally proud of his military service. Rhea was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. He was a pilot and taught his son to fly and later became a radio controlled pilot. Rhea was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Starnes, his second wife, Betty Starnes and son, Bill Starnes.

Rhea is survived by grandsons, Justin Starnes, and Jason Starnes and wife, Felicity; 4 great-grandchildren, Harley, Meckenzie, Christian and Michael; nephew, Charles Richmond; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-3:00 pm at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Robert Burlingham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be by American Legion Posts 3/265.