Ray Dean Howard, Sr.

Ray served in the Army for 2½ years. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 years in the Power Services Division. He was a huge NASCAR fan and watched a race every chance he got, he also enjoyed woodworking, sitting outside on a sunny day enjoying God’s creation, spending time with his family, and watching his granddaughter’s sporting events – he never missed a single one. He was loved by all who knew him, truly enjoyed talking to everyone and never met a stranger, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved his family with all his heart, including his fur babies “the kitties”.

Preceding Ray in death were his parents Hugh Porter and Sarah (Crocker) Howard; brothers Johnny and Mike Howard; sister-in-law Debbie Strickland.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kiyoko “June” Howard; son, Ray Dean Howard II; and granddaughter, Christina Howard; and brothers and sisters David, Wilbur (wife Elsie), Roger (wife Anita) Howard; sisters-in-law Mary Alice Howard, Vanessa Burke Howard. Ray will also be forever remembered by his nieces Susan Howard, Marie Clark, Tracy Smith, Amanda Howard, Shannon Owens, Meghan Denton, Mikaela Howard; nephews Ryan Howard, Jamie Howard, Nick Howard; great-niece Graison Clark; great-nephews David Smith, Joshua Smith, Matthew Howard, Andrew Clark, Liam Howard; great-grandniece Kylie Smith and extended family and dear friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Minister Kelly Pierson officiating and military honors conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview Street, Church Hill, TN by 9:15 am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

