Pauline graduated from Cleveland High School in Yuma and retired from the Kingsport Press and Arcadia Graphics. She was a member of Freedom Fellowship Baptist Church. Mrs. Rogan was a huge cat lover and there definitely will be a long line of kitties waiting for her in Heaven. “Punkin”, her beloved cat will be joining her on her journey. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. Rogan; parents, Will and Margie Grimm; a sister, Wanda Falin; her brother, Kenneth Grimm.

Pauline Rogan is survived by her brother, Steward Grimm; her sisters, Wilma Christian Namendorf and Linda Kay Starnes; special brother-in-law, Bill Starnes along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday (July 8, 2017) from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 8, 2017) in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roy Lane, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Billy Falin, Chuck Grimm, David Falin, Steven Falin, and David Falin serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Falin, Bill Starnes, Donnie Rogan, and Denver Barnette. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue. The family would like to thank her special friends and neighbors, Anne and Denver Barnette; also her special friend and caretaker, Faye Fansler. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the Rogan Family