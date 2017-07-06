She was born and raised in Kingsport and she had lived here her entire life. She was of the Holiness faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Lampkins and one sister, Mary Ruth Simpson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. (Ray) Reynolds of Kingsport; daughter, Katherine (Kathy) Bailey and husband, Gary of Kingsport; son, Donald Robert (Bobby) Reynolds and wife, Sheri of Kingsport; grandsons, Kristopher L. Johnson and Joshua R. Reynolds, both of Kingsport; great granddaughter, Lillian Faye Johnson of Kingsport; sister, Callie E. Lampkins of Kingsport; brother, Robert S. (Sammy) Lampkins of Fayetteville, NC; and several nieces and nephews. The family of Mildred A. Lampkins Reynolds will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with funeral service to follow at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 8, 2017 with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating. Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 12:00 P.M.

Her husband Ray and the family would like to thank the staff Wexford House for the excellent care they gave to our wife and mom during her illness. Also, a special thanks to her sister, Callie Lampkins, for the care and devotion she gave to her sister.

