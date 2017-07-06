Martha Ann Baker

She was born June 7, 1941 at Millard Virginia, in Dickenson County. Her parents were Herman Lee Anderson and Violet Reedy Anderson. She was born a country girl and she relished being a country girl all her life. She lived a quiet and plain life never wanting or asking for anything for herself. Her interest was in taking care of her family and she cherished her friends. She had great concern for people in need, those who were sick or those she knew needed help. Quietly, she sought to help those in need. Her many acts of kindness will live forever. She dearly loved all the pets that were in her life from a little girl to her leaving us and went above and beyond to make sure they received all the care and love that she so gladly could provide. She loved her gardens at home and her beautiful flowers. She was known not only as Martha, but to her family as Mom or MMom a name given to her by her beloved grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Clintwood High School and other than about 3 months after she and Dad were married and moved to Louisville for a short job she has always lived in Dickenson County. In fact for 58 years she and Dad lived in the same house on West Main Street in Clintwood. She was proud to call Clintwood and Dickenson County home.

She was raised on Reedy Ridge and attended church regularly at Peuther Chapel Church where she become a Christian at any early age. Mom always said she had been a Christian for as long as she could remember. Later in years, she would attend Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, along with her Mother and took her children to Sunday school and Church there.

Martha Ann married her high school sweetheart Donald Baker, who survives her. They were married May 29, 1959 and had 58 years together. Two children were born of the union and both survive their Mom. Son, Greg Baker and his wife a special daughter-in law, Sherry and son, Mike Baker. She is also by survived by two very special and important people in her life. Her two grandchildren. Granddaughter, Emily Ann Baker Dressner and Thomas Gregory Baker. Her children and her grandchildren were as she described time and time again as truly precious to her.

In addition to her parents, those predeceasing her are her brother, Stacy Lee Anderson, a number of special cousins, aunts and uncles and many special friends. Also predeceasing her were her father and mother in law, Garfield and Nell Baker, and her brother in laws, Harold and Marvin Baker and sister in law, Joyce Baker. She is survived by her sister in law, Audrey Anderson and several nieces and nephews and cousins, all who were very special to her. She also is survived by two pets of Greg and Sherry’s, Max and Sugar who she relished getting to spend time with every chance she got.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Baker, Robert Reedy, Eddie Baker, Tim Baker, Richard Edwards and Danny Lambert.

Special thanks to all those who have helped and offered help and prayers during this difficult time and throughout her illness. We especially thank all the care givers especially Janice Triplett, a special friend and Susie Fleming and Jean Edwards who have been part of Mom and Dad’s family for many years.

Funeral services for Martha Ann Baker will be conducted on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Lynn Vanover, Joe Glenn Sluss and Bill Kendrick officiating. Her son, Greg Baker will deliver a family tribute and eulogy. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Friday at the Clintwood Funeral Home where a song service will be held at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at the Columbus Phipps Cemetery, Clintwood Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a contribution to the church or charity of your choice.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.