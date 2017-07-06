Known as Tommy by his oldest and dearest friends, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports, keeping up with current events, cooking for Meals on Wheels, and camping with Susan, but most especially he loved laughing with others. He never met a stranger and had the gift of gab... of which he was always willing to share. His final and greatest gift was the gift of life. Tom requested that his organs and tissues be donated to friends he has not met yet so that they can carry on his laughter that stopped too soon. While his family does not yet know how many lives he has touched with this gift, they are forever grateful for the chance to honor his wishes.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Leoda, and brother Robert.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 50 years, Susan Paige Penley Tipton; children Meghan and Matthew; their welcomed spouses, Chad and Rebecca; grandchildren Brady, Meredith, Seger, Ina Kate, and Norris; brothers Joe and George, and their spouses Karen and Jamie, as well as Robert's widow Pat.

Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 161 East Ravine Road, Kingsport, Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with The Reverend Jay Mills and The Reverend Chris Harpster officiating.

A Celebration of his life will follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where his ashes will be interred, or to the Tennessee Donor Services, 110 KLM Drive, Ste 1, Gray, TN, 37615.

The care of Malcolm Thomas Tipton, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.