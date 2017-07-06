Jimmie L. Poole

Jimmie was born in Scott County, VA on December 17, 1937. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Lucendia (Light) Poole.

Jimmie served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1963, with a tour in Germany as a fuel truck driver.

He worked at the Kingsport Press later named Quebecor Company, retiring after 34 years of service. He was an employee of Gate City Funeral Home for several years, and was a Reserve Deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years.

Jimmie was a C.B. operator, and went by the handle, “Watergate”. He loved and enjoyed going hunting with his brothers and his special friend and buddy, Bob Edwards, and other friends.

He loved working on his brother, Sam’s farm, and after riding with his wife, Debbie on the back of her motorcycle for several years, he bought a “Trike” for three years. He was a member of the Bristol, TN #273 Southern Cruisers.

Jim made over 400 toboggans and collected donations for the children of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the church family at Alley Valley Church of Scott County, VA.

In addition to his parents, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe Poole and wife, Edith, Albert Poole and first wife, Ruth, Glen Poole and wife, May, Jack Poole and wife, Ann, and Russell Poole and wife, Ona; sister, Mable McClung and husband, Frank; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Charlene Childers; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Larry Childers preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of thirty-eight and a half years, Debbie Childers Poole, Kingsport; daughters, Norma Jean Gillenwater, Kingsport and Brenda Kaye Martin, Kingsport; grandsons, Allen Gillenwater and Shawn Muller ; one great grandson; sister, Merle Harrell and husband, Troy; brother, Sam Poole and wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Mary D. Roberts and Maxie Broadwater Poole; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev George Gibson and Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. A eulogy will be given by Rev. Jeff Harless. David and Debbie Easterling, Eddie and Pam Brooks, and Joseph Harless will provide the music.

Military Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Ridgeview Cemetery on Mineral Springs Road in the Snowflake Community of Scott County, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265 of Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Guard.

Dan Dockery, Jeff Gibson, Gale Gibson, Rick Fanster, Doug Donihe, Steve Honaker, Joe Leonard, and Roger Lawson will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Bristol, TN #273 Southern Cruisers will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the Dr. Ibrahim Nakoul and staff at the Wellmont Cancer Institute, Kingsport; Craig Haltom and Julia H. Looney at NU Hearing Center, Kingsport, and a special thank you to Nina and Lora with Wellmont Hospice for their care of Jimmie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Source Code IIQ170788777.

An online guest register is available for the Poole family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmie Lee Poole.