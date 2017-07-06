Dwight Quillin

Dwight was born in Scott County, VA on July 1, 1944. He was the son of the late Rev. Herman C. and Glennie (Spears) Quillin, Sr.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, TN.

He attended Willow Chapel Church. His passions were God, family, and country, along with motorcycles, music, farming, hunting, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Michael Carr and Hubert Goss Quillin; and step-mother, Helen Gillenwater Quillin preceded him in death.

Surviving is his wife of forty-seven and a half wonderful years, Jennifer Vermillion Quillin of the home; daughter, Sheri Lynn Quillin, Johnson City, TN; son, Richard Edmund Quillin and wife, Ginger (Ellie Mae), Ft. Blackmore, VA; two special grandsons, Ethan Edmund (Thunder) Quillin and Alex Martin (Lightning) Quillin; sister, Emma R. and husband, Rev. David Penrod, Bowling Green, KY; brothers, Goffrey C. Quillin and wife, Bobbie, Kingsport, TN, Herman C. Quillin, Jr. and Gracie, PA, Billy Joe Quillin and Gwynn, Weber City, VA, and Larry H. Quillin and wife, Linda, Ft. Blackmore, VA; many nieces and nephews that were much loved by Dwight; along with two spoiled and very much loved fur babies, Nacho the dog and Charlie the cat.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Scott Tipton and Rev. David Penrod officiating. Music will be provided by Willow Chapel Church and there will be special words by Tony Smith

Military graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and #265, Gate City, VA. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.

Special love goes out to all of his motorcycle riding buddies, especially Tony Smith, Jim Benton, and Harold Jones.

Thank you for being the greatest husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and friend that God ever allowed to be on this earth. Thank you again, and we love you, Jennifer, Sheri, Richard, Ginger, Ethan, and Alex.

