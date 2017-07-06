Barbara Louise Pliler

Barbara was born on November 28, 1945 to Jaime Tavares & the late Louise (Mendes) Tavares in New Bedford, MA. Barbara married the love of her life on July 26, 1980 and after 37 years of a wonderful marriage, he survives.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, bowling, and spending time with her family and friends. She found solace in taking care of others through her work as an L.P.N. Barbara was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church for over ten years. Barbara was a loving wife, step-mother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her mother, Barbara was preceded in death by two infant sisters.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Rodger Pliler; two step-sons, Gregory and Darren Pliler; father, Jaime Tavares, Sr.; brother, Jaime Tavares, Jr.; two nieces, Julie Curren and Jayme Clymens; an extended church family, several great-nieces & nephews, and a host friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Monday (July 10, 2017) from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Graves officiating.

Committal services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Gethsemane at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank (1020 Jericho Drive Gray, TN 37615) (www.networkforgood.org) (423-477-4053).

Online condolences may be made to the Pliler family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Pliler family.