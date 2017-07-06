Anna Kristine Burns

She was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Dec. 22, 1986. Upon her arrival at her grandparent’s home, she was immediately placed under the Christmas tree, as our gift from God.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emory and Irene Burns, of Kingsport, and Julia Rosenvinge, of Oak Ridge.

She is survived by her grandfather, Rolf Rosenvinge, of Oak Ridge, and her parents, Edward Burns, of Kingsport, and Karin Rosenvinge, of Knoxville. She also leaves two young sons, Isaac Wade and Christian Haun.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 5 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 131 W. Gettysburg Ave.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.