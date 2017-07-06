Alan Quillen

Born in Kingsport on October 13, 1960, a son of the late Orbin Quillen and Nancy Smith Quillen of Surgoinsville. He grew up in Mount Carmel and was a 1978 graduate of Church Hill High School. Moving to California, he worked and graduated from San Jose College. He returned to this area in 2009. He was of the Baptist faith. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and friend who loved to fish and be out doors.

In addition to his father, Alan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Delmus and Nellie Smith and his paternal grandparents, John and Ollie Quillen.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Smith Quillen, of the home; sister, Debbie “Jeannie” Quillen and fiancée, Lynn Jobe; special cousin, Lois Davis of Surgoinsville; uncle, Jack and wife, Glenda Quillen of Bristol, VA; aunt, Velva Ruth Hancock of Church Hill; and several cousins.

The graveside service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mount Carmel, TN with Roy Wayne Light officiating. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.