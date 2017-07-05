logo

Tommy Ray Conkin

Tommy Ray Conkin, 59, of Indianapolis passed away July 1, 2017. He was born August 29, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Conkin and his brother, Randy L. Conkin.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Edith Duncan Conkin; sister, Donna Carnes; nephews, Robert James Livingston, Randy Conkin, Jr., and Joshua Travis Livingston; nieces, Krystal Kay Clerk, Jamie Jo Tate, and Latonya L. Conkin; and several great nieces and a great nephew.

Private services and burial will take place at a later date in Duncan Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.

