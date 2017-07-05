Tera was a loving, caring and outgoing lady who was always a “problem solver”. She enjoyed being the caregiver for her husband, Robert and working on her computer. Her greatest joy in life was her relationship with God and spending time with her family.

She had worked eight years as a nurse and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Lawson; children, Erin White and Kevin White; brothers, Andy Hilling and Tim Hilling.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.

The care of Tera Lynne Lawson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.