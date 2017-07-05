Martha Candler Gilliam

Born in Russell County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Janie Candler. She graduated from Emory and Henry College and became a teacher, teaching in Wise, VA for 3 years. Martha later attended the Medical College of Virginia during World War II, and graduated as a registered nurse. She spent many fulfilling years as a nurse at Norton Community Hospital, where she was known for her gentle and kind care. Martha was a Christian and loved the Lord, her family and friends, and taking care of those she loved.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Elmer Gilliam; infant daughter, Dorothy Elizabeth; brothers Paul and Grady Candler; and sisters Clarice McConnell Estes and Madge Greer.

Survivors include son George David and wife Patricia of Marion, VA; daughters Susan Cox and husband Jim; and Jayne Sergent and husband, Bernie of Wise, VA. Grandchildren Stewart David Gilliam, Melissa Gilliam Roberson and husband Earl, Emily Robbins, Travis Robbins and wife Britany; one great-grandchild, Addison Brooke Roberson; sisters Lois Hill of Abingdon, VA and Mary Whitesell of Purcellville, VA; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family extends appreciation and a special thank you to Bobbie Bates who has taken care of Martha for six years and other caregivers during the past six years including, Lisa Barnette, Lena Rose, DeeDee Freeman, Nellie Weaver, Vickie Stratton, Elizabeth Phillips and Emily Robbins. The family appreciates the many years of friendship and kind deeds given by neighbors Frances Large and Jack; Susie Roberts and Dennis. Thanks and appreciation is also extended to the staff of Heritage Hall in Wise, VA.

A memorial service celebrating Martha’s life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with her grandson, Stewart David Gilliam officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till time of services 2:00 PM. Saturday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Encounter Generation, P.O. Box 523, Marion, VA 24354 or Wise Baptist Church, P. O. Box 777, Wise, VA.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.